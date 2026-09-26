Medal prospects Jyothi and Praveen pull out, fitness clearances under scanner

CHENNAI: Asian Games medal prospect and star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji pulled out of round one of the women's 100m hurdles in the Asian Games on Friday. Despite being given clearance at the last, the Andhra Pradesh hurdler was reportedly having "pain" during warm-up. "So much hard work, so many sacrifices, and one dream — to win an Asian Games gold medal. I prepared for this moment with everything I had, but unfortunately, got (my) hamstring injured," she wrote on social media.
It needs to be noted that Yarraji had recovered from a ACL injury which she suffered last year. On her return, she clocked 12.78 seconds in an event in Belgium. However, she appeared to pulled a hamstring in the World Athletics Continental Tour — a silver level meet in Bhubaneswar in August. "2025 and 2025 haven't gone the way I wanted, but I refuse to let these moments define me. I still believe in muself, my ability and the journey ahead," her post added.
She was not the only prospect to pull out. Triple jumper and national record holder Praveen Chithravel, who arrived at the pits, pulled out after his first attempt which was a foul. He appeared to have suffered from cramp.
Interestingly, both Yarraji and Chithravel were few names who did not take part in the mandatory Indian Athletics Series final in New Delhi days before the Asian Games. Their names were also under the scanner as they had to provide fitness certificates to enter the competition. "The AFI will of course ask for answers from the private entities they are currently training and from their coaches regarding the injury issues," an AFI official was quoted as said to PTI.
Strikingly, this is not the first time that an Indian athlete had arrived to a big event and had to participate with injury this year. Sprinter Gurindervir Singh had apparently ran with a niggle in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, therefore his disappointing performances.
As the AFI tries to find out reasons behind this debacle, questions over their selections despite their niggles will remain, for now.