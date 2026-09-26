Medal prospects Jyothi and Praveen pull out, fitness clearances under scanner

She was not the only prospect to pull out. Triple jumper and national record holder Praveen Chithravel, who arrived at the pits, pulled out after his first attempt which was a foul. He appeared to have suffered from cramp.

Interestingly, both Yarraji and Chithravel were few names who did not take part in the mandatory Indian Athletics Series final in New Delhi days before the Asian Games. Their names were also under the scanner as they had to provide fitness certificates to enter the competition. "The AFI will of course ask for answers from the private entities they are currently training and from their coaches regarding the injury issues," an AFI official was quoted as said to PTI.

Strikingly, this is not the first time that an Indian athlete had arrived to a big event and had to participate with injury this year. Sprinter Gurindervir Singh had apparently ran with a niggle in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, therefore his disappointing performances.

As the AFI tries to find out reasons behind this debacle, questions over their selections despite their niggles will remain, for now.