Tajinderpal's search for third gold ends in silver, bronze for Prachi

CHENNAI: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's bid for a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals ended in a silver as he battled tricky wet conditions due to incessant drizzle throughout the day. But the big man never seemed disappointed by it. As the evening continued to be soggy in Nagoya his celebrations, got only louder. "I was aiming for hat-trick of gold medals. My body was feeling good, I was going strong. I was confident that I can throw my best till the sixth attempt and achieve 21m. So I am a bit disappointed and not satisfied with my performance," the Punjab athlete said.

He produced a best throw of 20.64m to finish second and claim his third successive Asian Games medal. Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise took the gold with a Games record throw of 20.81m, bettering Toor's previous mark of 20.75m set in 2018.

However, in the days leading to the Asian Games, Toor did not have the easiest of days. He had to deal with minor injuries. That may have come as another headache, as he struggled with major injuries before that. "For the last three months, I had been facing issues with minor injuries. With rain it was also difficult to have proper grip and there is fear of slipping while making the turn," he said.

"AFI put confidence in me and told me to give my best and that I had the capacity to win gold. I could not do it but I won a silver for India and a medal is medal," said Toor, whose personal best mark is 21.77m, set in 2023.