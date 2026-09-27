Asian Games 2026: Abhay, Anahat end with silver after losing to formidable Malaysians

NAGOYA: “Maybe I got too happy (after) winning (vs World No 6 Satomi Watanabe) yesterday (Saturday),” Anahat Singh said after losing to Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s singles’ final in Asian Games. Those words of hers could not be more heartbreaking, as she had to overcome a higher-ranked opponent who had the home support behind her to enter the summit clash. After a mind-boggling comeback win, Anahat, 18, knew that her task was cut out against 27-year-old Sivasangari, who is in the form of her life.

From the word go, the Malaysian dictated the pace and did not give Anahat a sniff of the match. The World No 5 rushed to 9-3 ahead in the opening game, with Anahat struggling to find her position in the court. The second game followed the same script with Sivasangari keeping it tight and forcing errors from her Indian opponent.

Notably the scoreline after two games – 4-11, 4-11 – was the same one from London earlier this month, when the Malaysian beat Anahat in the quarterfinals of the London Squash classic — A PSA gold level event. Then in the third game, Sivasangari ensured that she built the gap but Anahat put up a fight to eventually lose 7-11. “There is still a lot for me to improve on and there is still a huge gap. Not everyone realizes, but even (World) number 5 and number 6 is a huge difference,” Anahat added.