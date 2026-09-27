Asian Games 2026: Abhay settles for silver after losing to higher-ranked Malaysian in men's squash final

NAGOYA: India's Abhay Singh settled for an Asian Games silver medal after going down against Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the men's singles final of the squash competition here on Sunday.

Abhay, ranked 26, could not post a stiff challenge to Yow, the world number 18 who defended his gold medal with a commanding performance.

The scoreline read 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in the Malaysian's favour.

It was Abhay's eighth loss to the Malaysian.

Anahat Singh, the first Indian to reach the women's singles final, is scheduled to play the title clash against Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam later on Sunday.

She reached the final with an epic comeback win over Japan Satomi Watanabe.