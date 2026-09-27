Boxer Arundhati set for first meeting in Nagoya as vice chair of Asian Boxing Athletes' Committee

NAGOYA: Boxer Arundhati Choudhary's stature continues to rise and rise, both on and off the ring. The champion pugilist from Kota, Rajasthan recently captured the Commonwealth Games gold to elevate her status as one of the talented names in the sport in the country. On Sunday, she got yet another lift, this time off the ring as she was named the vice chairman of Asia Boxing Athletes' Committee. Which also means that she will concurrently serve as a Board Member of Asian Boxing.
It's an important role as the committee members serve as the voice for the boxers across the continent, advocating for their rights, welfare and development.
Given that her weight category — 70 kg — is not in the Asiad programme, she is not part of the current Indian team. However, she was scheduled to leave for Japan late on Sunday night.
The 24-year-old's first task will be to attend a meeting which is scheduled to be held on September 29 in Aichi, Nagoya, where the Asian Games is currently being held.
Three-time World Championships and 2022 Asian silver medallist Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan extended her full support to the Indian. "I'm very happy to give my full support to Arundhati Choudhary as Vice Chair of the Asia Boxing Athletics Committee. I believe she will be a strong voice for our athletes and I'm proud to continue as a member of the committee alongside her and our fellow members. Together, I believe we can do important work for athletes across Asiad."
Her long-time coach from Kota, Ashok Gautam, was also filled with pride. "It's a matter of happiness for Kota and India of course. Big congratulations to her. I hope she continues to make the country proud."