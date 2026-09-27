World Cup winner Spain survives scare to beat England 3-2 in Nations League

World Cup winner Spain extended its unbeaten run to 39 games by rallying to a 3-2 win against England in the Nations League on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal came back to haunt England with his 74th-minute winner at Wembley.

Oyarzabal also scored the winning goal when Spain beat England in the final of the European Championship in 2024. On this occasion he calmly chipped goalkeeper James Trafford from close range to complete the world champion's comeback after trailing 2-1 at halftime.

England was punished for missing a penalty — to go 3-1 ahead — and for mistakes that led to Spain's first two goals.

"We couldn't unfortunately convert the penalty, that may have been the decisive moment because I think then Spain would have maybe for the first time believed that their long run of unbeaten games ends here," England coach Thomas Tuchel told broadcaster ITV Sport. "The third goal, I think, was the only goal that they really scored. The other ones there were too many individual big mistakes."

In Spain's first game since beating Argentina in the World Cup final, its long-running unbeaten streak was put under serious threat. But Luis de la Fuente's team responded like champions to make a winning start to its Nations League campaign.

Lamine Yamal got Spain off to a flying start, needing less than two minutes to score when he dispossessed England defender Marc Guehi and fired low past Trafford into the far corner.