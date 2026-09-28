Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh salvages disappointing campaign with 25m pistol silver

NAGOYA: The coach was twitching on his chair. His face was serious, his eyes fixed on his ward and the score-board. Sports pistol is a unique sport where both precision and accuracy are tested within a strict time limit. The sport is made more complex by the scoring system. For India, though, the complexity goes beyond the target. Shooting has been the biggest disappointment at the Asian Games here without a single gold (individual categories) to show for their effort, not even on Monday.

The beautiful Aichi highlands had a silver lining on a wet Monday morning. After two days of individual qualification round, India’s three shooters – Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat – could not manage a medal. In fact, such had been the shooting that Rahi even missed the target altogether – symbolic of how India’s campaign had been here.

It was not easy for Esha to recover from the setback of the 10m air pistol where she could not even enter the final. It was not easy during the qualification rounds either. She barely managed to stay among the top eight to enter the final with 580-22x. The morale of the entire shooting team is down. Until this day, shooters have not managed to win an gold in the individual categories. Compare this to Hangzhou three years ago. The 33-member team won 22 medals that included seven gold.