Raichandani's unbeaten double century puts India U19 in driver's seat

RAJKOT: An unbeaten 210 by opener Lakshya Raichandani helped India Under-19s take a huge 213-run first innings lead over Australia Under-19s on Day 2 of the opening Youth Test here on Monday. Raichandani's marathon innings was studded with 20 fours and four sixes, as India reached 430 for eight at stumps. Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 217 in their first innings.

The 17-year-old, who had scored an unbeaten 110 in the third Youth ODI against Australia earlier this month, continued his rich run of form with a dominant innings in the longer format.

Raichandani lost his opening partner, Sagar Virk (11), quite early. Kushagra Ojha too departed for 13 as India lost their second wicket on 46. Raichandani then joined forces with captain Yashardhan Chauhan to add 124 runs for the fourth wicket. Chaudhan (54) too departed after completing his fifty but the opener held one end. India lost eight wickets but Raichandani held firm to complete his double hundred and put the hosts firmly in control of the contest. Not to forget the number 10 batter Mohit Ulva, who stood firm with Raichandani and was unbeaten on 58 when the bails were drawn. The duo has added 137 runs for the ninth wicket.

Earlier, Australia were dismissed for 217, with Blake Cattle's 102 being the standout contribution. Left-arm spinner Ishan Om claimed five wickets for 53 runs, while Mohit Ulva took three for 37.

Raichandani's marathon knock has given India a substantial first-innings advantage with two days still remaining in the match.

Brief scores: Aus U19 217 vs India U19 430/8 in 92 ovs (Lakshya Raichandani batting 210, Yashbardhan Chauhan 54, Mohit Ulva batting 58; Kasey Barton 3/65).