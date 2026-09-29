Asian Games 2026: Shooter Neeru ends India's wait, bags historic gold in trap discipline

NAGOYA: The wait is finally over for India.

Neeru Dhanda won the country's first individual gold medal in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games on Tuesday.

It came in a spectacular fashion.

The shooter, who represents Madhya Pradesh, gunned down the top prize in the women's trap final. It was the historic on multiple counts. The celebrations were palpable as soon as she sealed the gold.

It was India's first gold in the discipline after 47 years. Coming into the final, Randhir Singh, who passed away earlier this year, was the first and only Indian to win an individual trap gold medal at the 1978 edition of the Games.