Asian Games 2026: Shooter Neeru ends India's wait, bags historic gold in trap discipline

NAGOYA: The wait is finally over for India.
Neeru Dhanda won the country's first individual gold medal in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games on Tuesday.
It came in a spectacular fashion.
The shooter, who represents Madhya Pradesh, gunned down the top prize in the women's trap final. It was the historic on multiple counts. The celebrations were palpable as soon as she sealed the gold.
It was India's first gold in the discipline after 47 years. Coming into the final, Randhir Singh, who passed away earlier this year, was the first and only Indian to win an individual trap gold medal at the 1978 edition of the Games.
Neeru had a total of 28 -- an Asian Record and she finished two clear of China's Yunong Sun. Hajar Abdulmalk took the bronze with 21.
This history-making feat is no fluke as Neeru had been making waves by delivering some significant hits over the two years or so. Last year, she had captured the yellow metal during the Asian Championships in Shymkent. Earlier this season, the 26-year-old had become the first woman from India to win a gold in the ISSF World Cup -- Lonato World Cup.
Earlier, Neeru had shown signs of what was to come by topping the qualification stage, helping the team win a silver medal. Manisha Keer, who finished 23rd in the qualification, and Aashima Ahlawat, who finished 16th, were other members of the team. China captured the team gold while Kuwait won the silver.
It was not just about the day's performance, Neeru had set the pace since Day 1 of the qualifiers -- the qualification stage had begun on Sunday and the last round was held just hours before the final.
Shapath finishes eighth
It was a hard act to follow for Shapath Bharadwaj, the only finalist in the men's trap discipline.
The shooter from Meerut, who had finished as eighth-best shooter in the qualification stage, was the first to get eliminated in the eight-man final. Chinese Taipei's Kun-Pi Yang was involved in a tense battle with Khaled Almudhaf of Kuwait in the finals. But it was the latter who kept his calm to win the gold. The 48-year-old Khaled had a tally of 26, one ahead of Yang, who missed his final shot.
Ying Qi of China captured the bronze medal.