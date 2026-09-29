Different paths, same goal: The making of India’s golden quartet in 2026 Asian Games

Poovamma endured some of the most trying times when she was banned for doping and returned from it. It’s been close to 15 years since she has been running as an elite athlete. She has won six medals in Asian Games – four gold, one silver and a bronze. For the 36-year-old, age is just a number. She is still winning medals for India and that keeps her going. There was a time when she had to train alone after coach Galina Bukharina left. When she tested positive for a banned substance and was banned, her husband and former hurdler Jithin Paul supported her throughout. He never let Poovamma miss any training. She was in tears narrating those trying times. She made a comeback for the Olympics in 2024. “This was revenge,” she said in the mixed zone, her voice quivering with emotion. “With the Asian Games gold medal and silver medal, I am very proud of myself.”One person she cannot forget is her husband Paul. “He has always motivated me and tells me my age should not matter,” she said. “He has told others that they should be inspired by my performance. Hopefully, this should be an inspiration for the youngsters who are not able to perform at a certain age. It’s not age but only hard work and experience of what we go through. ”Poovamma still gets goosebumps narrating her banned period. “I was depressed and went through hell,” she said. “It was my family and my husband who supported me. After marriage, girls usually think about dropping sports. But my husband was the one who, when I was not in the camp, got the programme from coach Galina (former 400m coach from Russia). He looked after the programme. He used to go to the office, cook for me so that I would not be tired. Additionally, he also does my morning training session at around 10 am. He used to leave the office after taking permission from the commissioner. He used to come to the ground at 3 o'clock, go back again and come back to prepare dinner for me. He has not allowed me to cook these four years.”

If Poovamma had stormed the worst moment of her career, Kiran had to endure different sorts of hardship. She belongs to a village in Haryana where girls are not allowed to train or play sports.“In the village (Gumbad in Sonepat district), playing was not accepted; girls should not play games,” she said. “But my father fought the whole village and brought me out.I have been raised like a boy. And in my house, I am the youngest. That's why I am the only one in the house to have a job. So everything in my family belongs to me. After securing this gold, I feel a big burden will be off me.”

The men’s 4x400m ran but finished with a bronze behind Japan and Qatar with a time of 3:01.61. Long distance runner Gulveer Singh completed his hat-trick of Asian Games medals with a bronze in the 5000m finals. An extraordinary effort considering he ran four races including the 1500m heats in five days. He won silver in both his previous events – 10000m and 1500m.