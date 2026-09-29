Since you made the flight, you have a bigger purpose: Mansher's pep talks behind Neeru's historic gold

What she pulled off in the last three days is exceptional but it's not out of the blue. Under Mansher and other coaches' guidance, Neeru had been showing promising signs in the last one year or so.

After making some adjustments — both technical and mental approach — Neeru's output has constantly been on the up, producing some notable wins in the process. "By 2025, she started showing the results. The graph was coming and her confidence levels were going up, her scores were going. Her performance in the finals was amazing. We knew if she enters the final, she has a very good chance of winning a medal, if not gold. She proved yet again that once she gets into the final, she's a real fighter. God has given her that. I admire her for being so consistent and determined in the final.

"The final day might have caught the most attention but Neeru had been on the money since Sunday — the first day of qualification. After securing finals berth, Mansher was confident that she'll do well. He remarked about her resilience and grit, something that has made her a medal contender in recent times. "She was on the lead from Day 1 and went into the finals as No 1. She showed that once she gets into a good rhythm, she has the resilience and determination to not let go of her opportunity. From first target to the last target, it shows what level of mental confidence that she has. It should only do her good in the future." It's pretty clear that the two like to indulge in good banter. Mansher also likes to challenge her quite often. He has set the standards high and it's clear that both of them have sky-high aspirations. Having had a chat with her after the final, Mansher said that her gold has ensured that he'll be receiving her at the airport upon her return from Nagoya.

"She was just joking that now that 'I have won a gold medal, you have to come'. I had told her 'if she wins a silver or bronze, I won't come'. I just like to motivate her to only settle for gold and nothing else."

Laughs aside, the coach also has already set his eyes on Neeru's next big assignment — the upcoming World Championships, which will have Olympic quotas on the line. "She's very simple. She won't celebrate much. She will take rest for some time and then we'll sit down and gradually start bringing her back into shooting... She has a very big competition in November."