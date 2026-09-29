TNCA to name stands at Chepauk after Srikkanth and Ashwin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will name three stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium after S Venkataraghavan, K Srikkanth and R Ashwin. The decision was taken at the state association's annual general meeting on Sunday.

The stands are expected to be unveiled in the presence of all three cricketers before the Big Bash League opener between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades to be played at the Chepauk Stadium on December 12. The trio played significant roles for the Indian cricket team across different generations.

Venkataraghavan, 81, has donned many roles as he was a player, captain, selector, coach, administrator, manager, ICC referee, and umpire. Venkataraghavan captained India in the 1975 and 1979 world cups in England and has led Tamil Nadu with distinction.

Venkataraghavan was also part of the fabled spin quartet alongside Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar.

Srikkanth was a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. He was also the chief selector when Indian won the World Cup under MS Dhoni in 2011. He also captained India on its tour of Pakistan and was the first Indian captain to never lose a series in Pakistan. He also led India in 13 ODIs.

Forty-year-old Ashwin, arguably one of the greatest off-spinners in the game, is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 wickets. He has also led Tamil Nadu. Till last season he played in Tamil Nadu Premier League.