Argentina's post-Messi era begins against Bolivia, coach discusses future of No. 10 jersey

BUENOS AIRES: With the iconic No. 10 jersey unassigned, Argentina will face its first test of the post- Lionel Messi era when it hosts Bolivia in a friendly on Wednesday.

As the 39-year-old legend gets set for his farewell match with Argentina next week, coach Lionel Scaloni is already looking toward the future.

Facing the immense challenge of replacing Messi, the coach remained pragmatic: "We'll find a way to play differently."

"That's what these matches are for — to experiment," Scaloni said Tuesday ahead the game against Bolivia at the Kempes Stadium in Córdoba. "That said, our core style still revolves around controlling the ball. From there, we'll see how we adapt."

Scaloni has opted to field strikers Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez together up front — a tactical combination he had previously avoided.

Scaloni stopped short of confirming the starting lineup, but Argentina is expected to field most of the players who featured in the World Cup final against Spain.

Anticipated changes include Agustín Giay starting at right-back, Exequiel Palacios replacing the suspended Enzo Fernández (following his red card in the final), and Valentín Barco slotting in as a third midfielder. Nicolás Paz, currently playing for Italy's Como, will take on the playmaking duties in Messi's absence.