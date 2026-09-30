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Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team wins gold with world-record score

The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Gold medalist, India team members celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Gold medalist, India team members celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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The Indian women's compound archery team delivered a sensational performance to beat China and retain the Asian Games gold medal with a world-record score here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash, outclassing China 238-234 in the gold medal match to bag the top podium.

The Indians equalled Korea's world record in achieving the feat.

China team consisted of Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver.

India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

The Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze.

The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

(With inputs from PTI)

Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Asian Games 2026
Chikitha Taniparthi
women's compound archery
Prithika Pradeep

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