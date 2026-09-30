Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas wins bronze in women's 60kg boxing

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Priya Ghanghas settled for a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday after losing to China's Yang Chengyu in the women's 60kg semifinal.

This is India's 55th medal at the Asian Games 2026, having won eight golds, 21 silvers and now a 26th bronze medal has been added to the tally.

Yang looked more aggressive in the start of round one, while Priya launched some counter-punches and landed a few one of them. Halfway into the round, Priya looked more effective and did some damage with her combination punches. However, Yang ended the first round with a solid punch, and judges voted in her favour 3-2, as per ESPN.

In the second round, Priya and Yang traded hits after the Chinese launched a flurry of punches to start the round. Yang took the second round 4-1.

In the final round, Priya struggled to land her punches, and Yang maintained a solid defence. The Chinese took the final round as well 4-1, with the Indian settling for the bronze.

To start off the day, the Indian archery trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep secured a sensational gold medal for the nation, beating China in the final of the women's compound archery team event.

Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika.

Also, archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the Gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off on Wednesday.

The gold medal win also earned India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Indian duo held their nerve in a tense final, forcing a shoot-off after the scores were tied, before sealing the Gold medal with a tense finish in the decider.

(With inputs from ANI)