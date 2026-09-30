Manchester City's meteoric rise clouded by financial scandal as Guardiola backs club

MANCHESTER: Manchester City enjoyed a meteoric rise from mid-table mediocrity to Premier League domination, but their golden era could be forever tarnished after they were found guilty of scores of financial rule breaches.

Eighteen years after a takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group injected vast sums of money, the club are unrecognisable from what they once were.

Before winning the FA Cup final against Stoke in 2011, City had been without a major trophy for 35 years, cowering in the shadow of neighbours Manchester United.

In their 128-year history before the takeover, City had won just nine major trophies, being crowned champions of England only twice.

The balance of power in Manchester briefly shifted in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when City won the league title and celebrated success in the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

But they fell back into obscurity and stayed there for decades.

City's lowest point came with two relegations in three seasons in the late 1990s, plunging the club into the third tier for the first time.

Still backed by crowds regularly in excess of 30,000, they quickly found their way back to the Premier League.

But they failed to make an impact until Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, vice-president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, bought the club, leading to a seismic shift in the balance of power locally and nationally.