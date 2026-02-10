ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands’ disciplined bowling limits Namibia to 156 for 8

NEW DELHI: The Netherlands produced a tidy and disciplined bowling performance to restrict Namibia to a modest 156 for 8 in a Group A T20 World Cup clash between the associate nations here on Tuesday, effectively keeping the African side in check despite a spirited middle overs recovery.

This was Namibia’s first outing of the tournament, and it showed in patches. Short of recent match time, with their last T20I being a last ball win over South Africa in October 2025, they took time to find their rhythm.

With no Indian team involved, the stands were sparsely populated, but the quality of cricket on display remained high.

Jan Frylinck (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton (42) revived the innings with a steady 50 run stand after an early setback, providing Namibia with some stability.

The Dutch, however, had set the tone early. Pacer Logan van Beek (2/13) hit the deck hard with the new ball, while off spinner Aryan Dutt (1/13) bowled a probing and miserly spell that choked the scoring.

Dutt provided the first breakthrough when he lured Nikolaas Davin Steenkamp (6) down the track. Steenkamp stepped out to negate the spin but missed the line and length completely, allowing Scott Edwards to complete a sharp stumping.

The Netherlands largely controlled the powerplay, conceding just 29 runs in the first five overs. Namibia managed only one maximum in that phase, with Frylinck briefly breaking the shackles by pulling Klaassen for six.