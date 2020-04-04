STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rafael Nadal thanks Novak Djokovic for contributing to his COVID-19 charity

Rafael Nadal had started the project with basketball star Pau Gasol and football great Andres Iniesta later joined the initiative.

Published: 04th April 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic and ATP world number two Rafael Nadal

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic and ATP world number two Rafael Nadal (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: World no.2 Rafael Nadal thanked his rival and world no.1 Novak Djokovic for his contribution towards his charity project Nuestra Mejor Victoria, which has been set-up to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

"A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus. Class act Hvala Nole!" Nadal tweeted on Friday.

Nadal had started the project with Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol and football great Andres Iniesta later joined the initiative.

Spain is one of the worst hit countries due to the pandemic. Over 100,000 people have been infected and more than 11,000 have died. The country has declared a national emergency to deal with the pandemic.

Nadal would have been gunning for his fourth consecutive and a record extending 13th French Open title with the 2020 edition of the clay court Grand Slam being scheduled for May 24. However, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the dates being shifted to September 20-October 4, making it possibly the last Grand Slam of the season.

This too is under a cloud of doubt especially after the recent cancellation of Wimbledon. It was the first time since the second World War that an edition of the grass court Grand Slam was cancelled and All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis expressed his fear that there may be no more tennis this year.

