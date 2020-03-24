STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Coronavirus outbreak: Sania Mirza steps forward to raise funds for daily wage workers

Sania Mirza has shared a video on her social networks supporting the Safa organisation and pledged to donate.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza

Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 16,000 lives across the world.

A lockdown has been imposed in almost the entire country with an aim to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 500 people and claimed 10 lives so far.

Due to the lockdown and curfews, the informal sector has been badly affected and those who depend on daily wages are struggling to provide their families.

Sania has shared a video on her social networks supporting the Safa organisation and pledged to donate and asked people to make a contribution for the workers during this tough time.

"In this difficult time that the world is going through, we are privileged to be able to sit at home, in comfort and wait for everything to be ok again... there are thousands of people who aren't that lucky enough and it's our responsibility to take care of them in whatever capacity we can," said Sania.

"Together with Safa and a few other people we hope to help as many families as possible in this difficult time and make a little bit of a difference," she added.

Earlier, star wrestler Bajrang Punia also donated his six month's salary to Haryana's COVID-19 relief fund.

Former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp