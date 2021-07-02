STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Wheelchair to surgery to Wimbledon third round for miracle man Taylor Fritz

Fritz, the world number 40, suffered the injury in a second round defeat at Roland Garros.

Published: 02nd July 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Fritz of the US plays a return to Steve Johnson of the US during the men's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Four weeks ago, he needed a wheelchair to get off the courts at the French Open.

Three weeks ago, he underwent surgery to repair damage to his right knee.

But on Thursday, 23-year-old Taylor Fritz of the United States confounded all medical logic by reaching the third round at Wimbledon.

"I'm positive this is the quickest anyone has ever returned to actual professional competition from this surgery," said Fritz after seeing off compatriot Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.

Fritz, the world number 40, suffered the injury in a second round defeat at Roland Garros.

"I tried to stand up. I couldn't stand. I looked at my team, and I said, guys, I could be done for a long time. I heard it pop."

He was told that he was looking at a four to six week recovery but his surgeon in California had relatively good news.

There was no serious damage to the meniscus in the right knee.

"He told me before we went in that he just has to snip the part that I tore off, just snip it out, and then we're good, because the rest of the meniscus looks intact," explained Fritz who still requires a surgical support on the knee when he plays.

Coloured black, it's the only non-white clothing item on the courts at the famously strict All England Club.

"But he still warned me that if it's a little bit damaged, then I'm going to have to do a repair. 

"First thing when I woke up, I was loopy from the anesthesia, and the first thing I said was, Did he repair it or did he snip it? They said, He snipped it. 

"Immediately from then on I was just thinking, like, Wimbledon, everything I can possibly do to be here."

Fritz has certainly given the knee a decent road test.

He has played nine sets of tennis in 26 hours to get to the last 32 where he will face German world number six Alexander Zverev.

"I have already done more than I think myself or anyone else expected," said Fritz.

"Nine sets in the last 26 hours, three weeks out of a knee surgery. It's all positives, no matter what happens. 

"I'm just going to go out there and go for it. Maybe this crazy run can continue." 

Third round opponent Zverev, a rival of Fritz since their junior days, is astonished by the American's recovery.

"I'm very surprised that he's actually playing here and I'm very surprised how well he's playing," said Zverev.

"I have to give credit to him for coming back this quickly."

Fritz won his only career title on grass in Eastbourne in 2019.

Zverev defeated him in five sets at Wimbledon in 2018.

"I think on a grass court he's extremely dangerous. He has a very fast serve, has big weapons," said 24-year-old Zverev.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Fritz Wimbledon
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp