Opposites attract as Nick Kyrgios, Venus Williams mix and match at Wimbledon

Published: 03rd July 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Venus Williams of the US and Australia's Nick Kyrgios between points during the mixed doubles match against Sabrina Santamaria of the US and Austin Krajicek of the US. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Nick Kyrgios admitted he felt "real pressure" playing alongside Venus Williams in the Wimbledon mixed doubles on Friday.

The pair teamed up for the first time and defeated Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 on a packed Court Two.

"I felt a bit of pressure playing with Venus. I really wanted to win," said the Australian.

"I've never really wanted to win a mixed doubles or a doubles match that much before. I was really trying hard."

Williams is a veteran of mixed doubles at the Slams having partnered US compatriot Justin Gimelstob to the Australian and French Open titles in 1998.

Kyrgios said he had always wanted to play mixed with a "legend" of the sport and Venus fitted the bill.

"I think half the time she was just laughing at my accent," said Kyrgios who has never made it past the second round in mixed doubles at the majors.

"I just talk a lot when I'm out there. Like, you've seen videos of me when I'm playing singles, I'm just trying to talk. It's just a bad habit.

"We're very different. I think she's quite timid and very quiet. I'm a bit loud and talkative. At least we made it work."

It will be back to singles duty on Saturday for Kyrgios when he faces Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the fourth round.

