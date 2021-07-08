STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Matteo Berrettini stays on course to emulate Boris Becker as he reaches Wimbledon semi-finals

The 25-year-old Italian will play Hubert Hurkacz on Friday for a place in the Wimbledon final after the Pole stunned eight-time champion Roger Federer in straight sets.

Published: 08th July 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates after defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Matteo Berrettini's quest to become the first player since Boris Becker in 1985 to win Queen's on debut and then Wimbledon moved a step closer as he beat Felix Augier-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Italian will play Hubert Hurkacz on Friday for a place in the Wimbledon final after the Pole stunned eight-time champion Roger Federer in straight sets.

Berrettini is only the second Italian to reach the last four at Wimbledon after Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960.

The match was played in a great spirit befitting of two players who are close friends.

Both their girlfriends were watching -- Berrettini's Ajla Tomljanovic, who lost in the women's quarter-finals, and her cousin Nina Ghaibi, who is dating Auger-Aliassime.

"He's probably one of my best friends on Tour so it's never easy to play against him," said Berrettini.

"We know each other pretty well. Today was really tricky. Good luck to him but I'm really happy for me.

"Felix today played some parts of the match better than me. I asked myself to be tough. I just cared about the win."

In a match that blew hot and cold in terms of the quality -- both players committing a swathe of unforced errors -- Auger-Aliassime produced the more memorable ground strokes.

However, Berrettini is not all brute force as he demonstrated with some deft touches and subtle drop shots.

He will though be worried that his previously almost unbreakable serve -- he had dropped it just twice prior to Wednesday -- was broken three times by Auger-Aliassime.

At times Tomljanovic -- who was sitting apart from her cousin -- could not bear to watch as she buried her head in her hands.

However, she was all smiles at the end and there was even a moment of mild amusement on all sides when Berrettini raised his arms in celebration and walked to the net only for the umpire to call 'let' on his serve.

Even Auger-Aliassime despite staring at defeat smiled -- Berrettini then sealed his last-four place and changed his victory routine by going down on one knee.

Auger-Aliassime can be content with having reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final but may rue a chance missed and of joining compatriot Denis Shapovalov in the last four. 

Berrettini acknowledged that with Hurkacz's form he will need to be at his very best on Friday.

"He beat Federer which means he's playing well but I'm feeling confident. Good luck to him and we will see." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matteo Berrettini Boris Becker Felix Augier-Aliassime Wimbledon
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp