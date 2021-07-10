STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic braced for Matteo Berrettini and Wimbledon crowd in history push

The world number one will be playing in his seventh final at the All England Club and 30th at the majors.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic admits he will have to overcome the majority of 15,000 fans on Centre Court as well as Matteo Berrettini if he is to capture a sixth Wimbledon and 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The world number one will be playing in his seventh final at the All England Club and 30th at the majors.

By contrast, Berrettini is in his maiden Slam final and bidding to be the first Italian man to claim a major title since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

"Every player hopes in big matches, coming into big stadiums, that he's going to have a majority of the crowd behind him," said Djokovic.

"Having the crowd behind you, against you, it's a big difference.

"Berrettini, his first time in a Grand Slam final, he's kind of an underdog. People also like to see someone win who is an underdog or is not maybe expected to win, is not the favourite to win."

Djokovic reached his latest Wimbledon final on Friday with a 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov.

He had to dig deep, saving 10 of 11 break points in a semi-final in which he was outplayed for large parts of the first two sets.

Most of the Centre Court crowd were behind the Canadian, even more so when he walked off in floods of tears.

It's a situation that has become depressingly familiar to Djokovic as he stands one win away from equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles.

When he defeated Federer in the epic 2019 final, Djokovic revealed that when the fans were chanting for the Swiss legend, he had to imagine they were shouting his name instead.

When Sunday comes, the 34-year-old hopes the Centre Court crowd will appreciate what he is trying to achieve.

Victory will leave him requiring just a fourth US Open title in September to become only the third man in history and first since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

"Hopefully people can also recognise the importance of this match for me, the history that is on the line," said Djokovic.

"I'm prepared for anything really that is going to happen in terms of the crowd support on Sunday. I've had many different experiences throughout my career. I just need to focus on myself and what I need to do."

Djokovic was full of praise for 22-year-old Shapovalov and backed him as a Slam winner in the future.

"He was serving for first set. He was better for most of the second set. Had a lot of opportunities and just didn't manage to close it out when he needed to," said Djokovic after his seventh win in seven matches against the Canadian.

"In important moments I think I probably held my nerves better than he did.

"I told him after the match he should keep working, keep believing, because with a game like that he's going to get a lot more opportunities in the future without a doubt."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp