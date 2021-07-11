STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

Tennis fans and the general public in the region, tormented by a series of wars in the 1990s that accompanied Yugoslavia's collapse, cheer for the Serb who is known for his humanitarian work.

Published: 11th July 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winner's trophy after his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic, who won a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major on Sunday, is regarded as a beloved sports hero in both his native Serbia and throughout the former Yugoslavia.

Tennis fans and the general public in the region, tormented by a series of wars in the 1990s that accompanied Yugoslavia's collapse, cheer for the Serb who is known for his humanitarian work as much as for his sports success.

Donations he made in 2014 to Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia, hit by catastrophic floods, as well as appeals to help them are still remembered.

At the time Djokovic said on Twitter that his "heart breaks" when he sees how many people had to be evacuated due to floods in Bosnia.

"Long live all the people of former Yugoslavia. May God be with you," he tweeted.

He made donations to Serbia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic but also donated ventilators to neighbouring Montenegro.

- 'Represents us all' -

"'Nole' represents us all, us Serbs, but also our neighbours Croats, Muslims, all," said bank employee Kristina Popovic.

"He is always there for us which explains his popularity everywhere in the region," the 27-year-old from Belgrade told AFP.

In Croatia and Bosnia, whose ties with Serbia remain tense since the 1990s wars, Djokovic is widely respected and liked.

For Semir Osmanagic, founder of Bosnia's controversial Pyramid Park, visited by Djokovic three times since mid-2020, the tennis star has "achieved more on communication and understanding between people (in former Yugoslavia) than some politicians ... who are mostly dividing us".

Djokovic, who is known for his new-age spiritual interests, hailed the site, which large number of people believe has healing powers, as a "paradise on earth".

Since Djokovic's visits thousands of Serbs have flocked there, Osmanagic said.

His father Srdjan Djokovic said in 2020 that his son considered all countries that emerged after Yugoslavia's break-up as his own.

"He never made any difference between them notably when there was a need to help people."

- 'Croatians are mine' -

Croatia's former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is Djokovic's coach while local media often highlight that his mother is of Croatian origins.

The 34-year-old Serb often spends his summer vacation on Croatia's coast that he labelled a "jewel" and the "most beautiful in the world".

"I always felt good (in Croatia), people were always receiving me nicely and was always welcome," he told local media in 2019.

Like Croatians cheer for Djokovic, he himself backs top Croatian athletes as he did during the 2018 World Cup, where Croatia finished runners-up.

The same year, the then Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on Facebook described Djokovic as a "great man and athlete, to enter Wimbledon finals" and published a photo with him.

But his support of the Croatia squad, which he labelled "logical", sparked criticism in some media and on social networks in Serbia.

"Whom will I support if not Croatia? I simply feel that Croatians are mine," he told local media in 2019.

- Firm ties to Belgrade -

Djokovic has kept very firm ties to his native Belgrade where he frequently returns and meets his childhood friends.

Just days after his second victory at the French Open last month he arrived in the Serbian capital to attend the wedding of one of them.

"He never forgot his origins, that's why I like him even more," said pastry cook Nedeljko Savic.

Also, Djokovic has invested in Serbia where he has restaurants and notably a tennis centre in Belgrade which carries his name.

The Novak Tennis Centre, in the heart of the capital, will be the basis of a future tennis academy that Djokovic plans to set up.

He has also created the charitable Novak Djokovic Foundation, headed by his wife Jelena, supporting early childhood education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp