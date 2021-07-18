20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby makes final of Hall of Fame Open in Newport

By PTI

NEWPORT: American Jenson Brooksby beat Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the final of the Hall of Fame Open.

The 20-year-old Brooksby will face Kevin Anderson, who ousted top-seeded Alexander Bublik, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5, in the first semifinal.

Brooksby is the second-youngest player to reach the final in the tournament's 45-year history on Newport's grass courts, the only tourney played on grass in North America.

"I was playing better at the end of the second set and brought that confidence to the tie break," Brooksby said.

Brooksby will be playing in his first ATP Tour final, while the 35-year-old South African, Anderson, is seeking his seventh tour title.

"It's a great step forward for me," said Anderson, who had knee surgery last year.

"Getting through a bunch of matches this week is a step ahead in the progress."

Brooksby captured the final three points of the match that ended with fog rolling in and temperatures dipping a bit from the low 80s.

Thompson hit a forehand that was called out and upheld on a challenge, ending it in 2 hours, 1 minute.

"It definitely was a little different. I wasn't expecting it, going from hot and humid," he said of the quick weather change.

"The court was a little slippery. I know he did talk to the referee to try to get play stopped."

Anderson, the eighth seed, forced the third set by winning the final three points of the tiebreaker.

"Even though I was getting more fatigued, I found my serve in the second half of the match," Anderson said.

The matches were held prior to induction ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.