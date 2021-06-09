It’s official: Ankita Raina to partner Sania Mirza in 2020 Tokyo Games 

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s official. Ankita Raina will partner Sania Mirza in the women’s doubles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Ankita, who confirmed the news to this daily, had first posted on Instagram.

“With great honour and pride, I inform you that I have been selected to represent India at the Olympics in the women’s doubles category partnering Sania Mirza,” she wrote on the official ONGC page, her employer.

“The effort and hardwork put in all these years have been fruitful with your invaluable support and encouragement. I take this opportunity to express my immense gratitude to ONGC corporation. I will do my best to make India proud.”

Even though Ankita has made giant strides in her singles game in the last year, she has had some immense results in doubles in 2021.

Apart from making her first main draw appearance in doubles, she also picked up a first title in doubles at the elite level.

As a consequence, she is ranked No 95 in doubles (No 183 in singles). She is currently playing at the Nottingham Open.

Interestingly, Ankita could yet feature in the singles draw too.

That's because both the Asian Games gold medallist (who receives a wildcard) and the silver medallist are, as it stands, set to make the cut thanks to their rankings.