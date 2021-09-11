STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Open: Going to treat final like last match of my career, says Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is chasing a Calendar Slam after having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier this year.

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

By ANI

NEW YORK: After progressing to the finals of the ongoing US Open, world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday said that he is going to treat the summit clash against Daniil Medvedev like the last match of his career.

Djokovic will contest against Medvedev in the finals on Sunday and he will look to become the first male tennis to win all the Grand Slams in one calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969.

"I know that people would like to hear me talk about it but there is not much to talk about. There is only one match leftall in. I'm going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one. I'm going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career," Djokovic told US Open's official website.

"The atmosphere was amazing. The best atmosphere of the tournament so far. These are the moments we live for and these are the unique opportunities that we dream of every day when we wake up and try to find the motivation to go out there. It pays off when you are playing in this beautiful stadium with this atmosphere," he added.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic stormed into the finals of the ongoing US Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller on Saturday. World number Djokovic defeated Zverev in the semi-finals 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will now take on Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash of the US Open.

On Friday, Daniil Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

