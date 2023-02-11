Tennis: Alexander Bublik destroys three rackets in a row

By Online Desk

Frustration can prove costly. Ask Alexander Bublik, a professional tennis player from Kazakhstan, who gave in to annoyance during a first-round match against unseeded Gregoire Barrere in Montpellier, France.

In the end, Bublik lost the match and three rackets which he destroyed during a spell of frustration.

His title defense came to an early end as his French opponent Barrere advanced to the second round with a 6-4 6-7 (12) 7-6 (3) victory, with Bublik’s 14 double faults proving costly, CNN reported.

“The good news is he’s got plenty of other racquets,” said the commentary team on the call, The Telegraph reported.

