Home Sport Tennis

Dubai Tennis Championships: Iga Swiatek downs Liudmila Samsonova to advance into quarter-finals

This will be Swiatek's first appearance in the Dubai quarterfinals; she lost in the second round to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko last year.

Published: 22nd February 2023 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)

Celebration Time: Iga Swiatek advanced into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on February 22, 2023 (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI [UAE]: World No 1 Iga Swiatek advanced into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday, overpowering No.14 seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in their Round of 16 showdown.

Swiatek won her last five matches, including a title defence last week in Doha. However, this will be Swiatek's first appearance in the Dubai quarterfinals; she lost in the second round to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko last year.

Swiatek had a much easier time this time, dropping only one game en route to the 76-minute victory. Swiatek won the match with 18 winners to only six unforced errors and never faced a break point. Swiatek improves to 35-0 in WTA 1000 events after taking the first set.

Swiatek hung with Samsonova in a number of long games, but the top seed won almost all of them, gritting out a tough hold for 2-1, then breaking for 3-1 after Samsonova held game point.

Swiatek erased a Samsonova game point for the fifth time to make it 5-1. Swiatek converted her first set point with a backhand winner in the following game. Swiatek took control for good in the second set, breaking for 3-0 and converting her sixth break point of the game. Swiatek won the game by winning the previous 11 games in a row.

Swiatek will now take on former Dubai finalist Karolina Pliskova in Thursday's quarterfinals. Swiatek has won her only previous meeting against former World No.1 Pliskova -- a 6-0, 6-0 rout in the 2021 Rome final. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tennis Iga Swiatek
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp