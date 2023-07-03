Wimbledon lures Tennis fans with Kerala snake boat race poster 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala tourism got a big boost after the official Facebook page of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship posted a poster based on the state's famed snake boat race to promote the mega tennis gala. The poster was also accompanied by a statement that pointed towards the warm relationship between London and Kerala.



The poster showed the top-ranking tennis players rowing snake boats in the backwaters of Kerala. Kerala 'emoji of a handshake' London. "Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?" it said.



According to Rajesh P R, a tour guide, the FB post of Wimbledon will enhance Kerala tourism's global appeal. "It is an endorsement for Kerala's famed snake boat races. It is also good timing as the boat race season began on Monday with the Champakulam Boat Race at the tranquil backwaters of Kuttanad," he added. The annual Moolam Boat Race on the Pampa river at Champakulam is considered the season opener.



The Kerala boat race poster has gained a lot of traction among the Malayalee netizens with comments flowing in about the boat races and nostalgia.



Besides the boat race, the FB page also has a poster of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic doing the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song on the green grass court of Wimbledon.

