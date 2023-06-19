Home Sport Tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios currently ranked 31 in the world, had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee in January.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:16 PM

Nick Kyrgios. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HALLE (GERMANY): Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open on Monday in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury. 

"I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out", Kyrgios said in a statement on the tournament website.

He said, "I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible." 

Tournament organizers said Kyrgios was, "still suffering from the aftereffects of a complicated knee injury which had put him out of action for around seven months," adding that he felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training in Halle. 

Kyrgios, who had knee surgery in January, returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open. 

Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and his place has now been taken by former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev.

