Jannik Sinner of Italy, for whom "pressure is a privilege" became the No.1 player in the PIF ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings on June 10, 2024.

PIF stands for Public Investment Fund, "Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund," which has joined hands with the ATP "in its push into global sports."

Born on August 16, 2001 in San Candido, Sinner’s rise to No.1 brings Djokovic’s current stint at the top to a close.

Sinner joins a list of six active players who have ascended to World No. 1: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Medvedev and Alcaraz, according to ATP tour.

The 22-year-old Skinner began the year at World No. 4. But with a remarkable surge to start 2024, highlighted by his first major title at the Australian Open, an ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami and semi-finals at Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo and Roland Garros, Sinner is now the 29th player to stand at the summit of men’s professional tennis.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “Jannik’s rise to World No. 1 has been nothing short of remarkable. This is our sport’s most challenging and impressive accomplishment, requiring immense dedication, determination and self-belief. It’s reflected by the exclusive list of tennis greats who have held the top spot, with Jannik becoming only the 29th player to achieve the No. 1 ranking in over 50 years of history...At just 22 years old, he has an incredible road ahead. It will be fascinating to watch his journey continue.”