Tennis stars Sabalenka and Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health

BERLIN: Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur ruled themselves out of the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday.

Both top-10 players said they didn’t want to switch from grass at Wimbledon back to clay at Roland Garros for the Olympic tournament and then immediately start the hard-court season in North America.

World No 3 Sabalenka from Belarus said she’d rather have a break.

“It’s too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health,” she said in Berlin, where she’s warming up for Wimbledon.

“I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I’m ready for the hard courts. I’ll have a good preparation before going to the hard-court season. I feel that this is safer and better for my body.”