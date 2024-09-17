US Open champion Jannik Sinner introduces two new trainers after firing staff members for doping case

MONACO: US Open champion Jannik Sinner introduced a new fitness coach and physiotherapist to his team on Monday after firing his previous staff members because of a doping case.

Marco Panichi takes over as fitness coach and Ulises Badio as Sinner’s physiotherapist. Both Panichi and Badio previously worked with Novak Djokovic.

Sinner also continues to work with his osteopath, Andrea Cipolla.

“Welcome to the team Marco and Ulises,” Sinner wrote on Instagram below a photo of him with his new trainers.

Sinner had two positive steroid tests in March but was not suspended after it was determined that the banned substance Clostebol entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his former physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi. Sinner said his former fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, purchased a spray containing the steroid and gave it to Naldi for a cut on Naldi’s finger. Naldi then treated Sinner while not wearing gloves.

The doping case was kept secret until last month’s announcement and the top-ranked Sinner went on to beat Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open final.

Sinner announced before the U.S. Open that he had fired Naldi and Ferrara.

Panichi and Badio officially started working with Sinner in Monaco on Monday and will travel with the two-time Grand Slam champion to upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.