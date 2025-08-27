'Healthy' Sinner begins US Open 2025 defence with quick win

NEW YORK: Jannik Sinner allayed recent health concerns as he launched the defence of his US Open title Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over Czech world number 89 Vit Kopriva.

Top-ranked Sinner needed just an hour and 38 minutes to dispatch the 28-year-old Kopriva, who was appearing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Sinner's preparations for the tournament suffered a setback last week when illness forced him to retire against Carlos Alcaraz in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final.

But in a dispiriting blow to his rivals the 24-year-old appeared to be fully recovered as he dismantled Kopriva in a clinical display featuring seven breaks of his opponent's serve.

"I feel in a good shape physically. Has been some good practice days, especially last couple," said Sinner.

"I'm very happy that I'm healthy again," he added.

"We did our best to be in the best possible shape here. I'm very happy about today's performance."

The Italian is trying to become the first man to repeat as US Open champion since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-2008.