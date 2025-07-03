Tennis

Taylor Fritz gets through another late-night five-setter to reach 3rd round at Wimbledon

Fritz overcame a bloodied elbow to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3 on No. 1 Court on Wednesday.
Taylor Fritz of the US falls after he dived to return to Gabriel Diallo of Canada during their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
Taylor Fritz of the US falls after he dived to return to Gabriel Diallo of Canada during their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
LONDON: Late-night finishes and five-set matches are becoming a habit for Taylor Fritz at this year’s Wimbledon.

This time, though, he managed to wrap up his win over Gabriel Diallo before the match was suspended — making sure the fifth-seeded American won’t have to come back on court for a fourth straight day.

Fritz overcame a bloodied elbow to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3 on No. 1 Court on Wednesday.

That was a day after he finished off another five-set win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a match that was halted on Monday night at about 10:15 p.m. after Fritz forced a fifth set, with Wimbledon’s 11 p.m. curfew looming.

He completed the win over Diallo a little later than that on Wednesday.

“That’s an incredibly hard match,” Fritz said. “The fourth set that I lost, I really don’t think there’s much I did wrong at all.”

Fritz sustained a cut to his elbow after diving to reach a ball when he had break point while trailing 3-2 in the fourth set. While he returned the ball, Diallo won the point and went on to hold serve.

Now Fritz is looking forward to finally getting a day off.

“Tomorrow is going to be a very, a very light hit. I think I’ve played plenty of tennis,” he said. “I’m very due a nice, relaxing day.”

Taylor Fritz
Wimbledon 2025

