Fritz reaches Wimbledon semis despite fresh line-call blunder, Sabalenka advances

LONDON: Wimbledon's controversial line technology system malfunctioned again as Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final, while world number one Aryna Sabalenka survived a scare to make the last four on Tuesday.

Swedish umpire Louise Azemar Engzell had to stop a point in the opening game of the fourth set on Court One when "fault" was incorrectly called after a Fritz forehand landed well inside the baseline.

The call of "fault", rather than "out", and positioning of the ball suggested the system was still tracking Fritz's serve as opposed to a rally and the point had to be replayed.

Tournament organisers were forced to apologise and make a change to the system to avoid further issues after a major error in Sonay Kartal's fourth-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the women's draw.

On that occasion, the new system failed to call out when a shot by Kartal landed well behind the baseline.

A fully automated system has replaced human line judges at Wimbledon for the first time this year, in line with the Australian Open and the US Open.

The latest blunder did not stop American fifth seed Fritz advancing after another hard-fought 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) win over Russian 17th seed Khachanov.

Tournament organisers claimed the system had failed to reset because the ball from Fritz's first serve was still being retrieved when he started lining up his second.

"The player's service motion began while the BBG (ball boy or girl) was still crossing the net and therefore the system didn't recognise the start of the point," an All England Club statement said.

"As such the chair umpire instructed the point be replayed."

Fritz, who lost in the US Open final last year, will face the winner of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's clash with Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Sabalenka fought back from the brink of a shock exit to reach the semi-finals with a gutsy 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win against Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Sabalenka twice trailed by a break in the final set on Centre Court and was two games away from crashing out before staging a dramatic revival to win in two hours and 54 minutes of unrelenting tension.

The 27-year-old top seed is through to the All England Club semi-finals for the third time after losing at that stage in 2021 and 2023.