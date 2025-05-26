Alcaraz makes winning start to French Open title defence

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his French Open campaign with a commanding straight-sets victory over Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri on Monday.

The Spaniard struck 31 winners in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over world number 310 Zeppieri and will face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in round two.

Alcaraz is the title favourite at Roland Garros after winning both the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open trophies this year on clay.

The four-time Grand Slam champion saved all three break points he faced against Zeppieri on Court Suzanne Lenglen as he cruised through in second gear.

Alcaraz is now on an eight-match winning streak at the French Open and also won Olympic silver at Roland Garros last year, losing the final to Novak Djokovic.