Felix Auger-Alissiame beats Alex de Minaur at the US Open, will face Sinner in the semifinals

NEW YORK: Felix Auger-Aliassime got past Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) at the U.S. Open across 4 hours, 10 minutes on Wednesday to reach his second Grand Slam semifinal — and second at Flushing Meadows.

The No. 25-seeded Auger-Aliassime's only other trip to the final four at a major came in New York in 2021 at age 21.

"Four years ago. It feels like more," said Auger-Aliassime, who advanced back then when Carlos Alcaraz stopped playing in the quarterfinals with an injured leg muscle. "It was a tough couple of years."

Auger-Aliassime, who is Canadian, will meet No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Friday for a berth in the championship match. No. 2 Alcaraz faces No. 7 Novak Djokovic in the other semifinal.

"It's not over. There's still some tennis to play and the biggest challenges are yet to come," Auger-Aliassime said. "That's what I live for. That's what I train for."

He hit 22 aces and finished with a total of 51 winners to the 29 for de Minaur, who dropped to 0-6 for his career in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

"Right now I'm looking at this like a wasted opportunity," said de Minaur. "It's tough."

Auger-Aliassime was one point from trailing two sets to none when de Minaur led 6-5 in the second-set tiebreaker. But Auger-Aliassime erased that set point with a 120 mph ace. That began a run in which he grabbed four of five points to even the contest at a set apiece.