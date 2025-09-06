ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors: Deepshika scripts comeback, Rohith dominates to clinch titles

Rohith Gobinath and eighth seed, Deepshika Vinayagamurthy emerged as champions in the Boys’ and Girls’ Singles respectively of the KSLTA - ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium on Saturday.

The Girls’ final produced a rollercoaster that lasted over three hours. Top seed Snigdha Kanta dominated the opener 6–1, but Deepshika Vinayagamurthy showed grit to claw back in a tight second set. The 15-year-old broke Snigdha’s second serve to take a 3-1 lead only for Snigdha to snap back and level at 3-3. Neither athlete gave an inch in a gruelling set to reach 6-6 before Snigdha sealed the tiebreak, with only three points conceded. In the decider, Deepshika went ahead 3-1 before Snigdha fought back to 3–3, and the tension peaked when Snigdha broke back at 4–5 to stay alive. But Deepshika dug deep and bagged the set 7–5 to take the title.