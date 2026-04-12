Sinner sinks Alcaraz to win Monte Carlo Masters, returns to No.1

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time on Sunday and reclaim the world number one ranking from his Spanish rival.

Sinner downed Alcaraz 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to capture his third ATP 1000 title of the year after completing the "Sunshine Double" last month with victories in Indian Wells and Miami.

The 24-year-old Sinner joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as only the third player to win four successive ATP 1000 titles. He also triumphed in Paris at the end of last season.

"We came here trying to get as many matches as possible, getting good feedback before other big tournaments coming up. Today was a high level from both of us," Sinner said.

"It was a bit windy, a bit breezy. Different conditions from what the tournament has brought. The result is amazing.

"Getting back to No.1 means a lot for me... I am very happy to win a big title on this surface, I haven't done it before."

It was the first meeting between Sinner and Alcaraz since the Italian prevailed at the ATP Finals in November.

Sinner, who is now 7-10 in his career against Alcaraz, will return to the top of the rankings on Monday.

He has won his last 17 matches and becomes the first man since Djokovic in 2015 to win the first three ATP 1000 titles of the season.

"It is impressive what you are achieving right now," Alcaraz said to Sinner during the trophy ceremony. "Just one man had won the 'Sunshine Double' and Monte Carlo and you are the second."

Alcaraz had won his past 17 matches on clay, dating back to last season when he lifted titles in Rome and at Roland Garros.

He admitted Sinner performed better when it mattered most on Sunday.

"I would say that the important moments, the important points, I didn't play well. I think I had so much opportunities in the match that I didn't take," said Alcaraz.