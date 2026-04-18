Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic pull out of the Madrid Open as injuries take toll

MADRID: The Madrid Open is losing some star power with Carlos Alcaraz joining Novak Djokovic in pulling out of the upcoming clay-court tournament Friday.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, withdrew from the Barcelona Open in midweek after undergoing a test on his right wrist, and the fourth-ranked Djokovic is nursing a shoulder injury.

On Friday, Alcaraz said it "hurts" to announce that he'll miss the Madrid Open for a second straight year. The tournament starts on Monday.

Alcaraz's withdrawal in Barcelona came a day after he called for a trainer and had his wrist treated during his opening match, a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Otto Virtanen.

Djokovic hasn't competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.

"Madrid, unfortunately I won't be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year," he wrote Friday on his social media accounts. "I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!"

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.

The tournament said in a statement: "We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Mágica."

Alcaraz and Djokovic's next tournaments are the Italian Open and the French Open. Alcaraz won both of those titles last year.