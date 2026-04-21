Injured Alcaraz waits on wrist tests as the French Open clock ticks

MADRID: Defending two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz has put his participation at the French Open in doubt because of a right wrist injury.

Medical tests in the next few days will determine whether Alcaraz will be able to play in the Grand Slam tournament in a month, he said on Monday.

“We’ll see,” he said when asked whether he’ll play. The Spaniard was at the Laureus Awards in Madrid with his right wrist immobilized. He pulled out of the Madrid Open last week.

“The next (medical) test will be crucial,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion told Spanish television channel TVE.

“We’ve been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I’m trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a little bit. We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be.”

No. 2-ranked Alcaraz withdrew in Barcelona a day after he had his wrist treated during his opening match, a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Otto Virtanen.

The next tournament after Madrid is the Italian Open, which he won last year.

“For now, I’ve been trying to stay positive, to stay upbeat, even though these days have become a bit too long,” said the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who was awarded Laureus’ world sportsman of the year on Monday.