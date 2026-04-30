No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats rising star Rafael Jódar in Madrid and declares 'what a player'

MADRID: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner proved too much for Rafael Jódar, the latest tennis sensation from Spain.

Jódar's run was halted by a 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Jódar has been quickly rising up the rankings and had impressed in Madrid with victories against better-ranked opponents.

"What a player," Sinner wrote on the lens of the on-court camera after the match at the Caja Magica center court.

"In the beginning he was maybe a little bit, felt a bit of tension, which is normal," Sinner said. "But after, it came out as a good match. I had a little bit of experience, you know, a little bit more of experience than him in crucial moments, but it was a good match."

Sinner had praised the Spaniard a few other times before and was courtside to see Jódar defeat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the round of 64.

"That's also one of the reasons why I went to watch him, you know, him and João Fonseca," Sinner said. "I like to watch because I know that they are going to be potentially the future opponents most of the time. Everyone is a very different player, and you need to adjust yourself."

The 24-year-old Sinner said Jódar has "everything what's needed" to be among the top players.