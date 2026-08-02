Eala stuns Osaka to book Washington final against Pegula

WASHINGTON: Alexandra Eala stunned former world number one Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the women's final of the WTA and ATP Washington Open, where she will face third-ranked Jessica Pegula.

The 21-year-old Philippines left-hander delivered an impressive victory over the four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan to reach her second WTA final, having lost her first last year at Eastbourne.

"I'm super proud of my performance," Eala said.

"I played really well and I had a great mentality and I stayed locked in until the end."

Eala, set to jump to a career-best 24th in the world rankings, had previously ousted second seed Elina Svitolina for her sixth top-10 victory of the year after dethroning 2025 Washington champion Leylah Fernandez.

It was the first meeting of the Asian stars, Eala facing one of the idols of her youth.

"She definitely has an aura and she definitely has power," Eala said of Osaka.