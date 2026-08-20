Top seeds Sabalenka, Zverev stunned in Cincinnati fourth round

CINCINNATI: Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Cincinnati Masters in a matter of hours on a rainy Wednesday of fourth-round action.

American Tommy Paul saved a match point on the way to a 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 upset of Germany's Zverev.

But the biggest shock came on the women's side where Czech Sara Bejlek, ranked 35th, stunned world number one Sabalenka 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in a gritty match that finished up shortly after the clock ticked past midnight into Thursday morning.

Former champion Sabalenka led by a break in the opening set and was up 5-1 in the tiebreaker before Bejlek roared back to pocket the set in 65 minutes.

Bejlek broke the Belarusian three times in the second set, rallying from 4-1 down and securing the win with a love game capped by an ace.

"I lost my words -- it feels incredible," Bejlek said after her first win over a top-10 player.

"I was playing what I was feeling and not really thinking. I was trying not to be nervous and just play. I believed in myself no matter what."

Bejlek, who won the Abu Dhabi hard court title in February as a qualifier, booked a quarter-final clash with American Madison Keys.