Slumping Sabalenka 'confident' ahead of US Open three-peat bid

NEW YORK: Aryna Sabalenka brushed off concerns about her slumping form on Friday as she prepared to launch her bid for a third straight US Open crown.

The world number one from Belarus arrives in New York following a disappointing run of recent results and has not won a tournament since her victory in the Miami Open in March.

However the four-time Grand Slam singles champion insists she is ready to turn the page at Flushing Meadows over the next fortnight, a venue that has been a happy hunting ground for her in recent years with back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025.

"Always confident," the 28-year-old told reporters about her mindset.

Sabalenka started the year in blistering form, with a win in Brisbane before reaching the final of the Australian Open, where she lost in three sets to Elena Rybakina.

She bounced back from that loss to complete the 'Sunshine Double' with wins at Indian Wells and Miami but has not challenged for a title since.

She exited in the quarter-finals at the French Open and was bundled out in the fourth round at Wimbledon by Naomi Osaka.

Those defeats were followed by fourth round exits at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open earlier this month, leaving Sabalenka with everything to prove heading to New York.