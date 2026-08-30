Emotional Federer inducted into tennis Hall of Fame

NEW YORK: A tearful Roger Federer was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, describing his formal entrance into the sport's pantheon as one of the "greatest honors of my life."

The 45-year-old 20-time Grand Slam singles champion was frequently overcome with emotion as he addressed a crowd bristling with tennis royalty at a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Swiss legend, who retired from tennis in 2022, paid tribute to the opponents, officials, fans, family and friends who had shared his career during a lengthy address that unfolded as a love letter to the sport.

"This is one of the greatest honors of my life," Federer said. "They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal.

"My goal was to spend my life doing something I love... with people who I love it as much as I do."

In a light-hearted preamble, the eight-time Wimbledon champion totted up his career in some of his lesser-known statistical milestones.

"Not the obvious stats like the number of majors or number of weeks at number one," Federer said. "I'm talking about the numbers that really paint a picture. Between 1998 and when I first went on the ATP tour, and when I retired in 2022, I wore more than 5,000 headbands. That's more than (Bjorn) Borg and (John) McEnroe combined.