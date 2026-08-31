All eyes on Alcaraz as defending champ returns from injury at US Open

NEW YORK: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will try to shake off the rust quickly when he launches his US Open campaign against Roman Safiullin on Monday in the Spaniard's first match in more than four months.

Alcaraz, sidelined since April with a right wrist injury, is trying to bookend his season with Grand Slam titles after his Australian Open triumph in January made him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

He's part of a jam-packed second day schedule that also sees two-time women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in action along with Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

AFP Sport looks at three matches to watch on Day 2 of the US Open:

Roman Safiullin (RUS) v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2)

Head to Head tied 1-1

-- Alcaraz faces a potentially tough first test against hard-hitting Safiullin, who beat Andrey Rublev and Joao Fonseca on the way to the Wimbledon fourth round, where he fell to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The 29-year-old Russian has the ability to push Alcaraz from the baseline. He upset then second-ranked Alcaraz at the ATP Paris Masters in 2023, a defeat Alcaraz avenged the next year at the Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz says demanding practice sessions have built his confidence in his wrist and he's ready to "go 100 percent".