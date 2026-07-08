Djokovic wins five-hour epic to earn Sinner showdown at Wimbledon

LONDON: Novak Djokovic survived the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set thriller on Tuesday, booking a blockbuster last-four showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic was hurt in the first set, but the former champion played through the pain for the rest of a breath-taking 7-6 (12/10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/4) victory lasting five hours and 15 minutes in sweltering temperatures.

The indefatigable 39-year-old will meet world number one Sinner on Friday for a place in the final.

While Sinner beat German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets on Tuesday, Djokovic had to dig deeper before he subdued Canadian third seed Auger-Aliassime in one of the all-time gutsy Wimbledon performances.

The question now is whether the Serb will have anything left in the tank to beat the defending champion.

Asked how he saw off Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic said: "With racquet and a lot of heart. I have management of the nerves and the extreme tension you feel in these kind of matches.

"Towards the end, it was really anyone's game. What can I say, these are the kind of moments that I still play tennis for, for sure.